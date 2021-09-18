A house fire on Groathill Loan - one in a series of blazes in the area took place at around 3.30am on Saturday morning. Picture: Submitted

Most were treated at the scene but one person was taken to hospital. Their condition is not thought to be serious.

The six separate fire incidents were reported between 2.30am and 4.30am at properties on a number of streets in Drylaw on Saturday.

No serious injuries were reported however a ‘number of people’ were treated at the scene and one person was taken to hospital.

Police say they are treating the fires as ‘suspicious’ and they are increasing police patrols in the area as a result.

The streets affected by the fires were Wester Drylaw Avenue, Wester Drylaw Drive, Crewe Road North, Groathill Loan and Groathill Road North.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, from Gayfield CID, said: “It is fortunate that these fires were discovered and extinguished when they were, and that we are not investigating a far more serious and tragic set of circumstances.

“Enquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity on these streets, to please come forward.

“We will be increasing our patrols in the area and engaging with the local community, to provide reassurance as we work to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0675 of 18 September.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

