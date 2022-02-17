After several reports of youths inflicting damage to property and physically abusing staff, the fast food restaurant has banned the teenagers from the premises.

The same group of young people have also been causing issues at the nearby Asda store on Spott Road.

Both stores are currently working with the police and the local community to find a solution.

Locals have claimed that all young people have been banned from eating in the McDonalds and entering the Asda store without adult supervision.

However, both McDonalds and Asda have denied these reports.

A McDonalds spokesperson confirmed that their Dunbar location does not have a blanket ban on teenagers.

Staff from the McDonald's in Dunbar have been troubled by anti-social behaviour from a group of misbehaving youths.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “Where there may be anti-social behaviour we may hand out store bans to individuals, but never entire groups such as teenagers”.

