A driver has been charged after an incident on a major road that runs from Edinburgh to Dumfries and Galloway. Police said the motorist ‘parked’ his car in a ditch on the A702 near Dolphinton during the night on Saturday, March 4. The driver reportedly tried to flee the scene, but two members of the public held onto him until officers from Dunbar road police arrived.

He failed a roadside alcohol breath test, providing a reading of 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – which is more than four times above the legal drinking limit in Scotland. The motorist was asked to provide a sample of urine by officers, but police said he refused. He has been arrested and charged.

Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest, and said: “This driver decided to park his van in a ditch on the A702 near Dolphinton last night. Luckily, two members of the public held onto him until Dunbar road police arrived. Failed the roadside and later refused to provide a sample of urine. Charged and held for court.”