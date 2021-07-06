Dunn Street Broxburn incident: Bogus caller impersonating SSPCA officer prompts police investigation
Police are appealing for information after a man impersonated a Scottish SPCA officer in West Lothian.
According to police, a male professing to be an SSPCA Officer arrived at an address at Dunn Street in Broxburn on Monday (July 5), and then appeared to take an interest in a dog at a property in the street.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “No dogs were stolen as a result of this incident, however we are urging communities to mindful and vigilant.
“The male is described as white, 5’8” tall, in his 30s, local accent, wearing glasses, dark hair and was wearing a navy or black jumper with the SSPCA logo, dark trousers and boots.
“If you have any information that could assist in identifying the male, then please phone 101 quoting incident: 1346 05/07/2021.
“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, then please contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”