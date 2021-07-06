According to police, a male professing to be an SSPCA Officer arrived at an address at Dunn Street in Broxburn on Monday (July 5), and then appeared to take an interest in a dog at a property in the street.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “No dogs were stolen as a result of this incident, however we are urging communities to mindful and vigilant.

“The male is described as white, 5’8” tall, in his 30s, local accent, wearing glasses, dark hair and was wearing a navy or black jumper with the SSPCA logo, dark trousers and boots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Broxburn.

“If you have any information that could assist in identifying the male, then please phone 101 quoting incident: 1346 05/07/2021.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, then please contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.