A man has admitted attempting to murder a soldier in Edinburgh after holding him hostage in a flat.
Dylan Rigby, 20, pleaded guilty on Thursday to attacking 18-year-old Cobhan McLelland in a two-hour ordeal at a flat in Kidlaw Close in the Gracemount area of the city in March.
After finding McLelland lying in bed with his sister, Rigby barricaded Mr McLelland in the property before stamping on his head, slashing at him with a bottle, scissors and a knife, then pouring boiling water over him, prosecutor Stephanie Ross told the High Court in Edinburgh.
He also put scissors in his mouth, threatening to cut off his tongue, as well as terrorising him by making threats to rape and kill him, before armed police swooped on the property, the court heard.
The charge states the attack was to Mr McLelland's "severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life", and that Rigby "did attempt to murder him".
Rigby was remanded in custody.