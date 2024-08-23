East Lothian crime: 33-year-old man charged following crash at Thistly Cross Roundabout on A1 at Dunbar
Police are appealing for witnesses following the one-vehicle road crash on the A1 at Thistly Cross Roundabout in Dunbar. Officers were called to the crash involving a grey Toyota Hi Lux 4x4 at 6.25am on Friday, August 23.
There were no reported injuries. The 33-year-old male driver of the vehicle was charged in connection with road traffic offences and issued with a Fixed Penalty Ticket.
Constable Andy Ross from Road Policing said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of significance, to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0484 of Friday, 23 August, 2024.”