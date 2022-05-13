Belter’s Snacks usually sits in a lay-by on the A198, near Fishersgate Road which leads to the village of Port Seton.

It supplies lorry drivers, passers through and locals with home made hot food, hot drinks and snacks.

Owner, Angela Thompson, is absolutely devastated at the loss.

She explained: “I’ve ran the business for about two years, I lost my dad the week before it opened.

"This business is my world.”

Angela arrived at the lay-by early this morning (Friday) to open up, when she found nothing there.

"There are wheel clamps on the van, it looked like it had been cut off and thrown onto the train tracks.”

East Lothian crime: Belter's Snacks van stolen from East Lothian street throughout the night as owner left devastated

She instantly called the police, and an investigation has been launched.

"I am absolutely devastated,” she added, “this was my life.

"Business was going really well, and it’s all been taken away from me.”

Angela’s son, Paul, has taken to social media to appeal to people for help.

He wrote: “Just to say if people could keep a look out for my mums burger van – someone has stole my mums van took the wheel clamps off and chucked them on the train tracks!

"Why are people so cruel!

"My mum has worked so hard getting all these different events and working everyday for someone to steal that all away!

" If anyone has seen or heard anything please get in contact.

"Some people are so ruthless!

"My mum is breaking her heart.”