Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:55 BST

Debris likely to 'puncture tyres' has been found on an East Lothian cycle lane near Gladsmuir.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity on the A199 between the village of Gladsmuir and Macmerry on Thursday, March 16. In a statement, police said: “A quantity of debris that is likely to puncture tyres has been found in both east and westbound cycle lanes by the council after they were alerted by a member of the public. If you witnessed anything, please call 101, quoting incident number 0912 of 31/03/2023.”

