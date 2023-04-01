Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity on the A199 between the village of Gladsmuir and Macmerry on Thursday, March 16. In a statement, police said: “A quantity of debris that is likely to puncture tyres has been found in both east and westbound cycle lanes by the council after they were alerted by a member of the public. If you witnessed anything, please call 101, quoting incident number 0912 of 31/03/2023.”