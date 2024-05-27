Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Lothian neighbour dispute trial continues at Edinburgh court

A disabled author and his wife accused or terrorising residents in an alleged three-year hate campaign turned one of their neighbour’s dream retirement move into “a nightmare” a court has heard.

David and Jacqueline Aston are said to have targeted neighbours Robert and Marie Bain by “incessantly” filming them, making malicious complaints to the police and council and throwing glass into their garden.

Robert Bain, 64, told a trial the years of abuse he has suffered at the hands of his neighbours has put his life at risk due the stress affecting his blood pressure following a cancer diagnosis.

Neighbour Robert Bain pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court, where he claimed he and his wife Marie Bain were targeted by Catriona Henderson and Stuart McMorris.

The civil engineer also claimed the couple’s behaviour towards his family has turned his £500,000 retirement home into “a nightmare” after he and his wife moved into a plush estate in North Berwick, East Lothian.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was previously told the Astons spread shocking rumours neighbours Catriona Henderson and Stuart McMorris abused their children and dealt drugs from their home.

The court heard residents at the estate were left stunned after discovering David Aston, 55, had penned a novel about a stroke victim who develops superpowers and wreaks revenge on his neighbours.

Mr Aston, a former chartered accountant, wrote and self-released A Stroke of Fortune after suffering serious injuries including brain trauma and a massive stroke in a road crash 10 years ago. The book details how a stroke victim named Dave is “disliked by his local neighbourhood” due to being English and seeks revenge on them after developing magic powers.

Mr and Mrs Aston, 58, are standing trial at the capital court accused of engaging in a course of conduct that caused three sets of neighbours fear and alarm at their home in Blackadder Crescent, North Berwick, between September 1, 2018 and October 11, 2021.

On Friday, May 24, Robert Bain said he and his wife Marie moved into the estate in 2018 and initially had no problems with the Astons but claimed the couple began an “intimidating and upsetting” vendetta following a falling out.

Neighbours Catriona Henderson and Stuart McMorris pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court, right, and left, A Stroke Of Fortune novel front cover.

Mr Bain said the Astons recorded his family on mobile phones at “every opportunity” eventually forcing them to cancel family gatherings in their garden. He described the constant monitoring as “stalking” and told the court on one occasion he witnessed Mrs Aston assaulting his wife by throwing a recycling bin at her.

Asked about the impact the Astons behaviour has had on his life, the engineer said: “It’s been horrendous. We moved to North Berwick to our dream home to retire to, but the dream has turned to a nightmare.

“There is constant harassment, we can’t sit in our garden, we can’t invite friends to our garden, we are always wary and we are walking on egg shells all the time. It has had a huge detrimental effect on my health such as sleeping patterns and work.

“I had prostrate cancer and one of the side effects is high blood pressure and I have to monitor my blood pressure on a daily basis and things like coming to court [means] my blood pressure goes up dangerously high.”

Previously Mrs Bain, 66, told the trial living next door to the Astons was “a living hell” and she had discovered the couple had made 248 mobile phone recordings of her family - including 67 in just one day.

Blackadder Crescent, North Berwick, East Lothian

She said the Astons took her to court after making “vexatious” complaints about her dogs Hamish and Brodie barking excessively and the recordings were disclosed as part of the evidence.

The trial has also heard from high school teacher Catriona Henderson, 45, who said her family had been targeted by the Astons following their move to the estate.

Ms Henderson told the court Mrs Aston had made “malicious” reports to the General Teaching Council of Scotland and the NSPCC claiming she had been abusing her children. She also said her neighbours had reported her and her partner to Crimestoppers claiming they were dealing Class A drugs from their four-bedroom family home.