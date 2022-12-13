Officers from Road Policing Scotland were alerted to the collision, which happened at Newton Port in Haddington, at around 5pm on Monday. No-one was injured in the crash, police said. One driver, a 49-year-old woman, was charged, after officers discovered she was nearly five times over the drink-driving limit.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars at Newton Port in Haddington around 5pm on Monday, 12 December. No one was injured. A 49-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Road Policing Scotland posted about the incident on Twitter, writing: “Driving under the influence of alcohol is bad enough but with the weather the last few days is nearly unthinkable. #DunbarRP dealt with a 2 car collision when one driver was near 5 times over the limit.”