Police said the driver was going nearly 100 miles per hour.Officers from Dalkeith Road Police stopped a car, which was travelling at 97mph on the A1 southbound, between Haddington and Dunbar in East Lothian, at around 5pm on Monday, February 20. The driver, a 34-year-old man, tested positive for cannabis after taking a DrugWipe test, police said. Police also discovered that the car had no valid MOT certificate. The motorist was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences, said police.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5pm on Monday, 20 February, officers stopped a car southbound on the A1 between Haddington and Dunbar. A 34-year-old man, the driver was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

