Police are appealing for information after a bench in an East Lothian war memorial park was damaged.

In an online statement, police in East Lothian have confirmed they are investigating the incident in East Linton War Memorial Park.

A picnic bench, funded by the local partnership, was damaged between 5 pm on April 19 and 11.30 am the next day.

In their statement, posted on social media, police added: “If you saw anything or have any information please contact police on 101 quoting CR/025854/22.”

