East Lothian crime: Investigation launched after war memorial park bench damaged

Police are appealing for information after a bench in an East Lothian war memorial park was damaged.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:57 pm

In an online statement, police in East Lothian have confirmed they are investigating the incident in East Linton War Memorial Park.

A picnic bench, funded by the local partnership, was damaged between 5 pm on April 19 and 11.30 am the next day.

In their statement, posted on social media, police added: “If you saw anything or have any information please contact police on 101 quoting CR/025854/22.”

