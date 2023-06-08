News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant dies aged 38
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election

East Lothian crime: Life-saving equipment thrown into Fisherrow Harbour in ‘reckless and selfish act’

Vandals tampered with life rings at East Lothian harbour
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Jun 2023, 20:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 20:06 BST

Life-saving equipment was vandalised and thrown into the water in East Lothian.

Police were alerted to vandals tampering with water safety equipment at Fisherrow Harbour in Musselburgh. Officers said the culprits threw life rings into the water and vandalised equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a public statement, local police wrote: “This is a reckless and selfish act and can result in lives being lost if this equipment is not available for use when required. If you witness anyone tampering with life rings or other life saving equipment, call 101 to report it, or use our online contact form to report.”

Police are investigating, after life-saving equipment was thrown in water by vandals at Fisherrow Sands, Musselburgh.Police are investigating, after life-saving equipment was thrown in water by vandals at Fisherrow Sands, Musselburgh.
Police are investigating, after life-saving equipment was thrown in water by vandals at Fisherrow Sands, Musselburgh.
Most Popular

Locals have been urged to contact police if they observe any vandalism of life-saving water safety equipment.