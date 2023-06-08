East Lothian crime: Life-saving equipment thrown into Fisherrow Harbour in ‘reckless and selfish act’
Life-saving equipment was vandalised and thrown into the water in East Lothian.
Police were alerted to vandals tampering with water safety equipment at Fisherrow Harbour in Musselburgh. Officers said the culprits threw life rings into the water and vandalised equipment.
In a public statement, local police wrote: “This is a reckless and selfish act and can result in lives being lost if this equipment is not available for use when required. If you witness anyone tampering with life rings or other life saving equipment, call 101 to report it, or use our online contact form to report.”
Locals have been urged to contact police if they observe any vandalism of life-saving water safety equipment.