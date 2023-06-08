Police were alerted to vandals tampering with water safety equipment at Fisherrow Harbour in Musselburgh . Officers said the culprits threw life rings into the water and vandalised equipment.

In a public statement, local police wrote: “This is a reckless and selfish act and can result in lives being lost if this equipment is not available for use when required. If you witness anyone tampering with life rings or other life saving equipment, call 101 to report it, or use our online contact form to report.”