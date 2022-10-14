A Black Yamaha Tracer 900 motorcycle, which is worth around £5,000, was stolen from the Appleby Drive area of Macmerry in East Lothian , near Tranent . Police believe the theft took place at around 12.15am on Tuesday, October 11.

Officers carrying out enquiries believe those responsible for the crime were driving a dark coloured Ford car and travelled towards Tranent after the incident.In a social media appeal, police from the East Lothian Community Action Team urged local residents living in the Macmerry area to check any private CCTV and dash-cam footage for any unusual activity in the area around the time of the theft.Anyone with information that could help officers should contact Police Scotland by calling 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.