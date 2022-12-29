A man has appeared in court on petition accused of attempted murder following an incident in Tranent.

Philip Dickson, 57, faced charges of attempted murder and assault to cause severe injury when he made a private appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickson, whose address was only given as Tranent, East Lothian, made no plea or declaration during the hearing and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear back in the dock at the capital court within eight days.

A man has appeared in court on petition accused of attempted murder following an alleged in incident in Tranent.

The accused man’s arrest followed an incident at the town’s Northfield where a 55-year-old man was injured in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Following the alleged incident police were called to the area and the alleged victim was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.30am on Wednesday, December 28, we were called to a report of a man being injured on Northfield, Tranent. The 55-year-old was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.