Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in East Lothian.

A man entered a shop in High Street, Tranent, at around 4pm on Saturday, July 22, and smashed a display cabinet containing mobile phones. Four phones were taken. At the time, police issued a description of the man and appealed for help in tracing him.

In a statement, Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man had now been arrested and charged following the robbery. The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Picture: Greg Macvean.