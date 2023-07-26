East Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged over robbery in Tranent
Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in East Lothian.
A man entered a shop in High Street, Tranent, at around 4pm on Saturday, July 22, and smashed a display cabinet containing mobile phones. Four phones were taken. At the time, police issued a description of the man and appealed for help in tracing him.
In a statement, Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man had now been arrested and charged following the robbery. The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Detective Constable Marion Anderson said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”