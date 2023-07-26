News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged over robbery in Tranent

27-year-old due in court over robbery at shop
By Ian Swanson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in East Lothian.

A man entered a shop in High Street, Tranent, at around 4pm on Saturday, July 22, and smashed a display cabinet containing mobile phones. Four phones were taken. At the time, police issued a description of the man and appealed for help in tracing him.

In a statement, Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man had now been arrested and charged following the robbery. The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Picture: Greg Macvean.The 27-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Picture: Greg Macvean.
Detective Constable Marion Anderson said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”