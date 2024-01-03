East Lothian crime: Man arrested following death of 33-year-old woman in North Berwick
A man has been arrested following the death of a 33-year-old woman in East Lothian.
Police were called to a house in Craigleith Avenue, North Berwick, on New Year’s Day and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Enquiries are continuing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20am on Monday, January 1, 2024, police were called to a property in Craigleith Avenue, North Berwick, following a report of concern.
“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are continuing.”