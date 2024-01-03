News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Man arrested following death of 33-year-old woman in North Berwick

Police called to house in Cragleith Avenue, North Berwick, on New Year’s Day
By Ian Swanson
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 12:53 GMT
A man has been arrested following the death of a 33-year-old woman in East Lothian.

Police were called to a house in Craigleith Avenue, North Berwick, on New Year’s Day and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Enquiries are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20am on Monday, January 1, 2024, police were called to a property in Craigleith Avenue, North Berwick, following a report of concern.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are continuing.”