A man has been charged after police caught him driving with a smashed windscreen in East Lothian. Officers from Dunbar Road Police stopped a vehicle on the A199 at Wallyford at around 2pm on Saturday, April 15, after spotting that the windscreen was badly damaged. Police said officers also discovered the driver had no insurance for his vehicle.

The motorist, a 41-year-old man, was charged with driving a vehicle in dangerous condition and having no insurance. Officers cautioned the man, seized his vehicle and issued him with a prohibition.

Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on social media, writing: “#DunbarRP stopped this vehicle yesterday in Wallyford as the windscreen was damaged. Vehicle/driver was also found to have no insurance. The driver was cautioned and charged with driving a vehicle in dangerous condition & no insurance. Vehicle seized & prohibition (PG9) issued.”