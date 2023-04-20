News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
5 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
5 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

East Lothian crime: Man caught driving along A199 in Wallyford with smashed windscreen charged

Police caution and charge motorist for driving dangerous vehicle in East Lothian

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

A man has been charged after police caught him driving with a smashed windscreen in East Lothian. Officers from Dunbar Road Police stopped a vehicle on the A199 at Wallyford at around 2pm on Saturday, April 15, after spotting that the windscreen was badly damaged. Police said officers also discovered the driver had no insurance for his vehicle.

The motorist, a 41-year-old man, was charged with driving a vehicle in dangerous condition and having no insurance. Officers cautioned the man, seized his vehicle and issued him with a prohibition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on social media, writing: “#DunbarRP stopped this vehicle yesterday in Wallyford as the windscreen was damaged. Vehicle/driver was also found to have no insurance. The driver was cautioned and charged with driving a vehicle in dangerous condition & no insurance. Vehicle seized & prohibition (PG9) issued.”

A motorist driving with a badly smashed windscreen was stopped by police on the A199 in Wallyford, East Lothian.A motorist driving with a badly smashed windscreen was stopped by police on the A199 in Wallyford, East Lothian.
A motorist driving with a badly smashed windscreen was stopped by police on the A199 in Wallyford, East Lothian.