An East Lothian man who was caught growing more than 30 cannabis plants within his home asked a sheriff if he could pay off his fine over the next 10 years.

Lee Ingham was found to have been producing the cannabis cultivation when police officers raided his home at Fa’side Drive in Wallyford in 2021. Ingham had 38 plants in various stages of flowering growing in bedrooms at the property which Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told had a street value of between £5,000 and £7,000.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to the production of the Class B drug at his home on October 26, 2021 when he appeared at the Capital court last month. The father-of-four returned to the dock for sentencing yesterday where Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss imposed a total fine of £1200.

The hearing took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court