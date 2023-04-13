A man has been charged with multiple road traffic offences following reports of an off-road motorbike being driven dangerously in East Lothian. Police said the man was also found to be in possession of class A drugs.

And police have issued a warning about the dangers of using off-road motorbikes and urged members of the public to report any sightings of them.

In a Twitter post, East Lothian police said: “On April 7, 2023, following several reports of a male driving an off-road motorbike dangerously in the Prestonpans and Tranent area, officers from the East Lothian Community Action Team, in plain clothes, apprehended the male on Winton Place, Tranent. The male was charged with multiple road traffic offences and subsequently found in possession of a quantity of class A drugs.

Police say tackling the use of off-road motorbikes is a local policing priority in the Tranent and Fa’side area.