East Lothian crime: Man rushed to Edinburgh hospital after early-hours assault in Port Seton

Police make arrest following attack in Port Seton
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read

A man was rushed to hospital after being assaulted in East Lothian.

Officers were alerted to the assault, which took place on Thomson Crescent in Port Seton, around 12.25am on Sunday, June 25. The victim, a man, was rushed to hospital in Edinburgh by an ambulance. Detectives arrested one man in connection with the attack, but he has now been released without charge. Police said enquiries into the incident remain “ongoing”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having been assaulted on Thomson Crescent, Port Seton around 12.25am on Sunday, 25 June, 2023. He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. One man was arrested and later released without charge. Enquiries ongoing."

A man was taken to hospital in Edinburgh, after being assaulted on Thomson Crescent in Port Seton, East Lothian.