East Lothian crime: Musselburgh rapist who sexually assaulted teenager and woman jailed for eight years
A 55-year-old man from East Lothian has been jailed for rape.
Simon Bradley, 55, from Musselburgh, sexually assaulted a teenager and a woman in the East Lothian area, in 2014 and 2020.
He was sentenced to eight years in jail at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, November 3.
Detective Inspector Benjamin Leathes, of the Divisional Rape Investigation Unit, said: “I welcome the sentencing of Bradley and our thoughts are very much with his victims, their bravery must be commended. I hope they now have closure with him being sent to jail.
“Tackling sexual crime and threatening behaviour is a priority for Police Scotland and we will work to remove offenders like Bradley from our communities.
“I would like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who has or is being subjected to any form of abuse or harm to get in touch with the police and report it via 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”