A group of vandals were seen smashing the windows of Newhailes House in Musselburgh on Sunday evening, May 7. The incident was reported to the police by the National Trust, who own and run the Palladian-style country house near Edinburgh .

In a social media post, the conservation charity wrote: “Yesterday evening, we were visited by a delightful group of young people who thought it would be fun to use our historic windows for target practice The police have been contacted and the much better quality CCTV, where these people are easily identified, will be handed over. Fixing this damage is a drain on our charity’s resources and diverts funds away from our conservation cause.”