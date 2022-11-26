East Lothian crime news: Armed police gather on North Berwick street after receiving reports of a disturbance
Armed police have been reported in North Berwick.
By Rachel Mackie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
26th Nov 2022, 1:34pm
Armed police were gathered in the East Lothian town of North Berwick on Saturday morning.
They congregated on Glenburn Road by the Aldi car park.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a possible disturbance at Glenburn Road in North Berwick around 10.30am on Saturday, 26 November.
“Officers attended but it was established that no incident had taken place and nobody was injured.”