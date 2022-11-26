News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime news: Armed police gather on North Berwick street after receiving reports of a disturbance

Armed police have been reported in North Berwick.

By Rachel Mackie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 1:34pm

Armed police were gathered in the East Lothian town of North Berwick on Saturday morning.

They congregated on Glenburn Road by the Aldi car park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a possible disturbance at Glenburn Road in North Berwick around 10.30am on Saturday, 26 November.

“Officers attended but it was established that no incident had taken place and nobody was injured.”

