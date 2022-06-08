Belhaven Community Garden is part of the local hospital in the area, and is lovingly tended by a group of volunteers.

As well as creating a beautiful area for patients at the hospital to enjoy, produce grown in the garden is given to a local community fruit and veg shop.

Throughout the night between June 3 an June 4, vandals ripped the sides and the doors of the large polytunnel.

The group, although shocked and sadened, have remained positive, and are as enthusiastic as ever on the benefits of their community project.

Garden Coordinator, Naomi Barnes, commented: "Although the attack on the polytunnel has shocked us all, we want to emphasise just how many positive benefits there are of being part of the Belhaven Community Garden and how well-loved by locals it's become.

"We have over 30 volunteers who grow fruit and veg here and we hold events throughout the year which attract the wider community, like our Seedling Swap in May and Apple Day in October.

"Patients from the Belhaven hospital and their families enjoy the garden on visits and lots of locals make it a destination for a quiet walk.

East Lothian crime news: Belhaven Community Garden team 'shocked' as polytunnel damaged by vandals

"The garden is one of the very first projects set up by Sustaining Dunbar in 2012 and is also the springboard for our outreach work at the Dunbar Nursery and the Brewery.

"We have become a supplier of soft fruit and apples to our local veg shop, the Community Carrot and flowers to the local florist Pixie Rose.

"It is a tragedy that there are those in our community who think it's ok to take out their anger on our polytunnel or local bus stops etc, and this incident was unexpected and pretty extreme but hopefully a one-off.”

The group posted pictures of the damage on social media, confirming that they had reported the incident to the police and the community warden.

They have asked that if anyone has any information about what happened, or knows who is responsible, they should contact them, or the police.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

