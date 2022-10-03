East Lothian crime news: Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by van which failed to stop near Wallyford
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a van which failed to stop in East Lothian.
Police officers are appealing for information after the incident which happened shortly after 6.50 am last Thursday on the A6094 Salters Road between Whitecraig and Wallyford.
The 28 year old cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries, and police are seeking the van involved.
It has been described as being small and white and is believed to have had a defective nearside front headlight.
After the crash it was driven away in the direction of the A1 junction at Wallyford without stopping.
Constable Simon Ramsay of the Road Policing Unit in Dalkeith said: “Our enquiries into this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may be able to identify the van to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around that time and may have dashcam footage.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0376 of 29 September.”