Officers across the Lothians are warning dog owners to keep their pets on the lead while walking near livestock.

Owners can face prosecution under The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 if their dog attacks livestock, and officers are urging owners to take precautions.

In a statement online, they explained: “There's a number of things owners can do to reduce the chances of their dog committing a livestock attack or worrying crime.

“When in the countryside, be wary of your dog approaching other animals. Try to stop your dog from coming into contact with livestock. Remember, in the countryside, it may not always be obvious when animals are around.

“If you're in an area where livestock is nearby, always keep your dog in sight and maintain control over them. If you can't guarantee this, use a lead.”