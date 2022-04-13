Kirsty Grandison, who stays in Northfield Gardens, has spoken off her children’s heartbreak after someone stole their beloved bikes.

Her children, son Kai aged 10 and daughter Hope, aged seven, used their bikes constantly, and couldn’t believe it when they were taken.

Hope’s bike was later found on the other side of town at Longdykes Road in relatively good condition, but Kai’s was found completely destroyed on the Preston Lodge football pitches.

The wheels, the chain and the brakes had all been removed, and the frame just dumped in a field.

Kirsty explained that her children were desperate for the bikes, and had put it on their Christmas list last year: “Kai and Hope both asked for new bike from Santa and had everything crossed Santa would bring them.

"Kai had his heart set on one he had seen in Halfords so his dad knew what one he liked.

“When Kai seen his bike on Christmas Day he was so happy he couldn’t believe he got the one he actually wanted."

She added that Kai and Hope use their bikes to travel to school, and they love family cycle rides with their mum.

Kirsty has reported the theft to the police though has said regretfully that Kai’s bike is beyond repair and there is nothing they can do with it.

The bike was expensive, and the family are concerned that they will be unable to replace it.

She concluded: “Horrible people do these kind of things.

"My little boy is absolutely gutted.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "Officers received a report of two bikes stolen between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday, 10 April, 2022 from Northfield Gardens in Prestonpans.”

Anybody with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2124 of 22 April, 2022."

Last year, it was reported that almost one third of bike thefts in Scotland occurred in the Edinburgh area.

Out of 5,470 bike thefts across Scotland in 2020/21, a total of 1,746 of them – 32 per cent – occurred in Edinburgh.

