East Lothian crime news: Family return home to find their car smashed up in the middle of the night
A local family is devastated after their car was one of four allegedly smashed by a brick overnight in an East Lothian town.
Diana McLuckie from Haddington posted the pictures on a local Facebook page asking anyone with information to come forward.
She wrote that she had arrived home to the Hopetoun Drive area of the town around midnight on Sunday night to find her car vandalised, adding that other cars in her area had been targeted too.
There were allegedly a group of several youths heard running through the street around the same time “causing a nuisance”.
Diana, who works as a secretary for the family business, explained: “Four cars, my Mercedes, an Audi, a Land rover and a Peugeot van that I know about.
"[The] incident took place just after 11pm Sunday night at Hopepark Crescent and Hopetoun Drive.
"Group of five youths including one female were spotted at the scene by several neighbours.
"We are a quiet hard working family and find this incident very upsetting and very inconvenient disrupting our daily activities.
"Such unnecessary costly acts of vandalism for vehicle owners.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25am on Monday, 19 September, 2022, officers received a report of damage to a vehicle on Hope Park Crescent, Haddington.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”