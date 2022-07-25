East Lothian crime news: Man arrested in Haddington after police receive reports of a potential firearm in the town centre

Officers were called to the town centre in East Lothian on Sunday afternoon.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:36 am

A 50-year-old man has been arrested after police received reports of a potential firearm in Ross’s Close, just off Haddington High Street.

Police Scotland were called at around 1.35 pm on Sunday and specialist officers were sent to attend the incident.

The man was subsequently arrested and police want to reassure locals that there was no wider risk to the public.

They sent a report to the Procurator Fiscal after the arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.35pm on Sunday, 24 July, 2022, police received a report of a potential firearm seen in the Ross’s Close area of Haddington.

"Specialist officers attended and a 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the matter.

"This was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the public.

"The man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”