A Musselburgh man has been jailed for eight years after a trial in Cumbria for child sex offences.

Warning: Some readers may find the content in this article distressing.

Andrew Fairley, 58, of Millhilll, Musselburgh, East Lothian was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to eight years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to the list of offences when appearing before a district judge at Carlisle's Rickergate Magistrates' Court.

The judge, Judge John Temperley, then sent the case to Carlisle Crown Court due to insufficient sentencing powers.

Fairley, who worked at a popular local go-karting track, pleaded guilty to causing a child under 13 to watch an image of sexual activity, engage in sexual communications with a child and inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Also two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual assault on a male.

The offences relate to incidents against two boys that occurred between January 2006 and July 2011 in Rowrah, a village in Cumbria.

Detective Sergeant Tom Windridge said “Fairley used his position of trust to exploit his victims for his own fulfilment.

“Today’s result show that we are committed to protecting children from sexual abuse.

“Our specialist officers work together in partnership with support agencies across Cumbria to investigate and bring perpetrators of these horrific crimes before the courts.