Graham Brown was caught with vile videos showing images of children engaged in solo masturbation and penetrative sex with adults and other children.

The 61-year-old was found to have downloaded the sick movies to a laptop that was found during a police search of his home last year.

Brown, from Musselburgh, East Lothian, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to possessing the indecent images of children over a 10-month period.

Sheriff Chris Dickson placed Brown on the Sex Offenders Register and deferred sentence to next month for the preparation of a social work report.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told the court police officers “received intelligence” the indecent images were being downloaded at Brown’s home and officers executed a search warrant for the address at around 6.40pm on August 30 last year.

The court was told Brown was at home alone when police arrived and during the search a laptop was discovered on his couch that held 14 videos.

A full analysis by cyber crime officers showed Brown had downloaded 11 Category A movies - the worst end of the scale - and three rated as Category B.

All the images were in an accessible state and the analysis showed Brown had last viewed the videos on January 6 last year.

Mr Thomson told the court the images showed children engaged in solo masturbation and penetrative sex with adults and other children.

