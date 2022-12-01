East Lothian crime news: No arrests made as enquiries ongoing into alleged stabbing in Prestonpans
Police are carrying on their enquiries after a man was found injured in an East Lothian town.
No arrests have been made after officers were called to an incident in Prestonpans.
Police have assured locals that there is no wider threat after a man was found injured on a residential road.
Emergency services were called to Redburn Road in Prestonpans on Tuesday, November 22 around 8.25 pm after receiving reports of an alleged stabbing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances after a man was found injured in the Redburn Road. There is not believed to be any threat to the wider community. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 3156 of 22 November.”