No arrests have been made after officers were called to an incident in Prestonpans.

Police have assured locals that there is no wider threat after a man was found injured on a residential road.

Emergency services were called to Redburn Road in Prestonpans on Tuesday, November 22 around 8.25 pm after receiving reports of an alleged stabbing.

East Lothian crime news: No wider threat to the community as enquiries ongoing into alleged stabbing in Prestonpans