A 42-year-old male was seriously assaulted outside the Co-op supermarket in Port Seton.

It is thought to have happened between 8 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday evening.

In a statement shared across social media, Police Scotland said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of a 42-year-old male, which happened near to the Co-op, Port Seton, East Lothian on Tuesday 14th June 2022 between 8pm and 9pm.

"Police are particularly keen to speak to the male driver of a white Audi motor vehicle seen in the area at the time.

“If anybody has any information in relation to the incident, please contact Police Scotland, CID, Dalkeith on non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number 0048 of 15/06/2022."

Alternatively, anybody who wants to give information anonymously can call Crimestoppers Scotland on 0800 555 111.