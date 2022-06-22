A spate of vandalism in an East Lothian village has led to a police appeal for information.

The graffiti has appeared across street lights, fences and local signs across the area .

Graffiti tags are usually very distinctive, and police are hoping that the tag will identify the perpetrator.

In a statement released on social media, officers wrote: “Police in East Lothian have become aware of a number of incidents of graffiti tagging vandalism that are occurring in the Pencaitland area.

"Graffiti tags are distinctive and can usually be attributed to one individual.

“Please take this opportunity to look at the images and contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 1348 of 20/06/2022 if you can assist police with their enquiries to identify the responsible individual.”

Alternatively, anybody who wants to give information anonymously can call Crimestoppers Scotland on 0800 555 111.