Police received the report on Saturday from a concerned mother whose daughter returned home and explained how a man in a van approached her.

The man allegedly told the girl that her dad told him to pick her up after she asked why she should go with him. The girl, 14, then ran away.

The mother, who has asked not to be named, took to Facebook to warn locals in the area of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She posted: "Just wanted to do a post to raise awareness, my daughter was walking in Prestonpans today around lunchtime to meet friends when a guy in a van stopped and said to her to get in.

"She asked him why and he said your dad told me to pick you up.

"She told him no and ran away from the person.

"He then drove off.

East Lothian crime news: Teen escaped as man approaches and tries to lure her into his van in Prestonpans

"Police have been contacted and taken statements.

"My daughter is 14 but does look younger so please make your kids aware of the situation and to be extra careful when out and about.”

A spokesperson from Police Scotland confirmed: “Officers received reports of a man driving a white van approaching a 14-year-old girl on Hawthorn Road, Prestonpans at around 1.45pm on Saturday, 18 June, 2022.