Road Policing officers are appealing for information after the incident around 11.30 pm on Saturday on the A1 near the Linkshead junction.

A 51-year-old woman, a passenger in the Ford Ka, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries. The 19-year-old female driver of the car and a 60-year-old man, also a passenger in the car, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The two male police officers were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who has any other information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to other road users who were in the area at the time, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4290 of 24 September.”