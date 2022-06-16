Emergency services were called to Tranent on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a disturbance.

A large police presence arrived at the scene around 12.30 pm, with some locals claiming some were armed.

The disturbance was centred around the New Row and Bridge Street area of the town, with police remaining at the scene for several hours.

Two men, ages 25 and 34 have been arrested in connection with the disturbance, though the police are still working to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “We were called around 12.30pm on Wednesday 15 June, to a report of a disturbance in the New Row and Bridge Street areas of Tranent.

“Officers attended and two men, ages 25 and 34, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”