East Lothian crime news: Witnesses asked to come forward after disturbance in the Crookston Road area of Musselburgh
Police hunt for man with Glaswegian accent after disturbance
Police are searching for a suspect with a ‘slight Glaswegian accent’ after an incident in Musselburgh.
Officers are investigating a disturbance in the Crookston Road area of Musselburgh between 7 and 7.30pm on the evening of October 16.
In a statement on social media, Police Scotland wrote: “Of interest is a suspect white male, 50-60 years old, 5ft 8, average build with short greying hair, wearing dark clothing top and bottom with a slight Glaswegian accent.
Most Popular
“If you have any information regarding this please contact 101 quoting incident number 3027 of the 16 October 2022.”