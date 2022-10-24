News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime news: Witnesses asked to come forward after disturbance in the Crookston Road area of Musselburgh

Police hunt for man with Glaswegian accent after disturbance

By Rachel Mackie
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 5:16pm

Police are searching for a suspect with a ‘slight Glaswegian accent’ after an incident in Musselburgh.

Officers are investigating a disturbance in the Crookston Road area of Musselburgh between 7 and 7.30pm on the evening of October 16.

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland wrote: “Of interest is a suspect white male, 50-60 years old, 5ft 8, average build with short greying hair, wearing dark clothing top and bottom with a slight Glaswegian accent.

“If you have any information regarding this please contact 101 quoting incident number 3027 of the 16 October 2022.”

