East Lothian crime news: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Musselburgh

A 62-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in an East Lothian town.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:06 pm

Police are investigating the incident which happened in the Stoneybank Terrace area of Musselburgh around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

A 61-year-old man and a 62-year-old were injured in the incident, and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information that can assist our investigation is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3094 of Sunday, 14 August, 2022.”

