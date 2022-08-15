Police are investigating the incident which happened in the Stoneybank Terrace area of Musselburgh around 9.30 pm on Saturday.
A 61-year-old man and a 62-year-old were injured in the incident, and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information that can assist our investigation is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3094 of Sunday, 14 August, 2022.”
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh news: Emergency services called to street in Capital after bin lorry hits block of flats
-
2
Edinburgh weather: Here is when the storm is set to hit the Capital and the Lothians today
-
3
St James Quarter: Video shows leaking in Edinburgh's new shopping centre as a storm set to hit the Capital
-
4
A71 crash: Edinburgh commuters face delays after ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash at Dalmahoy Junction
-
5
East Lothian crime news: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Musselburgh
Read More
Read MoreRoyal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022: Nicola Sturgeon attends Tattoo with specia...