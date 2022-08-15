Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the incident which happened in the Stoneybank Terrace area of Musselburgh around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

A 61-year-old man and a 62-year-old were injured in the incident, and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information that can assist our investigation is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3094 of Sunday, 14 August, 2022.”

