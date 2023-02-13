A pensioner was taken to hospital after she was shot with an air rifle in East Lothian and injured.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened in the Beveridge Row area of Belhaven, Dunbar at around 2.20pm on Sunday, February 12. The 73-year-old woman was injured while she was walking near to the junction with Edinburgh Road. She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and has since been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Marion Anderson said: “The woman involved was left badly shaken and shocked as a result of this incident and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The incident happened in the Beveridge Row area, near the junction with Edinburgh Road.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area of Beveridge Row, Edinburgh Road or Belhaven Caravan Park around 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around that time.