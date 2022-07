The bikes were taken near to Drummohr Caravan Park, in Musselburgh, sometime between 11pm on Sunday, July 10 and 8am on Monday, July 11.

In the social media appeal, police said that a black Ford Fiesta was seen acting suspiciously in the area, at around 10.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 0772 of July 11, 2022.