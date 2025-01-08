East Lothian crime: Police appeal for information following theft of camper van in Haddington

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:02 GMT
Officers are appealing for information after a camper van was stolen from an address in Haddington earlier this week.

Between 11.30pm and 11.55pm on Monday, January 6, a grey Volkswagen T6 Transporter with the registration WX66 VVP was stolen from outside a house on Arthurs Way, Haddington, East Lothian.

The last sighting of the van was around 12.10am on Tuesday, January 7, on Lindsay Road in Edinburgh.

Police officers are appealing for information after a camper van was stolen from Haddington on Monday, January 6.Police officers are appealing for information after a camper van was stolen from Haddington on Monday, January 6.
Police officers are appealing for information after a camper van was stolen from Haddington on Monday, January 6. | Stock

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are urging anyone who has seen the van or anyone in the Haddington or Edinburgh area who has information that may assist their investigation to contact them.

Anyone in these areas with dashcam or personal footage is asked to check it in case it holds anything relevant to this enquiry.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1607 of January 7. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

