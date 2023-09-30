News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Police appeal for witnesses after disturbance in Tranent nearly a week ago

Disturbance took place in Winton Place, Tranent – police ask witnesses to come forward
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 15:57 BST
Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses to a disturbance in Tranent nearly a week ago.

Police Scotland posted on social media, asking for information about the incident, which they said took place in the town’s Winton Place on the evening of Monday, September 25. They gave no details of the disturbance, but asked witnesses to get in touch.

The post said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward following a disturbance on Winton Place, Tranent that occurred on the 25/09/2023 between 9.20pm and 10pm. If you have any information regarding this please call 101 and quote incident number 0183.”