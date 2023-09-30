Disturbance took place in Winton Place, Tranent – police ask witnesses to come forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses to a disturbance in Tranent nearly a week ago.

Police Scotland posted on social media, asking for information about the incident, which they said took place in the town’s Winton Place on the evening of Monday, September 25. They gave no details of the disturbance, but asked witnesses to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad