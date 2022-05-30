East Lothian crime: Police catch driver going double the speed limit on the A1 near Queen Margaret University

Officers caught a motorist who was driving double the speed limit in East Lothian at the weekend.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:21 am

On Sunday, road policing officers from Dunbar stopped the driver, who was going 80mph within roadworks on the A1 near to Queen Margaret University – an area which currently has a 40mph temporary speed limit.

The driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a social media post, police urged motorists to “slow down”, and wrote: “Roadworks have reduced limits to ensure the safety of everyone.”

