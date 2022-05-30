On Sunday, road policing officers from Dunbar stopped the driver, who was going 80mph within roadworks on the A1 near to Queen Margaret University – an area which currently has a 40mph temporary speed limit.
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh Tyre Extinguishers deflate tyres of 20 vehicles in Bruntsfield in late...
The driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
In a social media post, police urged motorists to “slow down”, and wrote: “Roadworks have reduced limits to ensure the safety of everyone.”