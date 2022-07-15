East Lothian crime: Police probe into alleged assault at Newhailes Estate

Police are carrying out enquiries, after receiving a report of an alleged assault at a country estate in East Lothian.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:21 am

Officers were alerted to an assault, which reportedly occurred in the Newhailes Estate area at around 11.40am on Thursday, July, 14.

Police are urging anyone with information on the alleged attack to come forward.

Inspector David Hughes, from Musselburgh Police Station, said: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 1115 of 14 July.”

