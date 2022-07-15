Officers were alerted to an assault, which reportedly occurred in the Newhailes Estate area at around 11.40am on Thursday, July, 14.
Police are urging anyone with information on the alleged attack to come forward.
Inspector David Hughes, from Musselburgh Police Station, said: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 1115 of 14 July.”