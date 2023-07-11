A serial sex offender who breached a strict court order for the third time has escaped a jail sentence.

Gordon Sanderson was placed on a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) eight years ago and has since breached the order on several occasions including serving jail terms for sexual offences against children. The 65-year-old was hounded out of his home in North Berwick, East Lothian, following public protests about his presence and is currently living in accommodation in Musselburgh.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing on Tuesday after previously having pleaded guilty to breaching the SOPO by engaging in a relationship with a woman without prior approval from his management unit officer. The SOPO conditions state offenders must follow certain guidelines including needing permission to form romantic relationships with women following their conviction.

Gordon Sanderson appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday

Sanderson, a former East Lothian Council employee, admitted to failing to provide the details of a woman he was in a relationship with between June 1, 2021 and January 14 last year. Solicitor Gillian Law, defending, told the court the details of social work report were unsatisfactory as it did not deal with the latest breach offence.

Ms Law asked Sheriff Kenneth Campbell KC for leniency in this case due to “the complainer being well aware of his background” as was the person who introduced the pair to each other. Sheriff Campbell KC said: “I have read the social work report this morning and there are some unfortunate issues. You have been subject to the SOPO conditions for some time and I feel you are aware of what that involves.

“I am satisfied there was a breach but that it was not wilful or reckless on your part. I am satisfied a custodial sentence is not appropriate on this occasion.”

Sanderson was placed on a restriction of liberty order where he will be electronically tagged and will have to stay within his home address between 7pm and 7am for the next six months.

Sanderson was jailed for 16 months after he was caught breaching the SOPO by befriending unsuspecting women and children at a church he had joined in Musselburgh, East Lothian four years ago. He was also handed a six month custodial sentence later the same year after he admitted communicating with two young schoolgirls during a church trip to Edinburgh Castle.

The court heard Sanderson volunteered to drive the church minibus on a family excursion to the capital tourist destination but had lured an 11-year-old girl away from the group during the visit. The worried girl’s father conducted a search of the area and found his child alone with Sanderson at the castle’s Regimental Museum.