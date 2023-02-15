East Lothian crime: Teenage boy charged after provost John Macmillan assaulted in Haddington
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after an assault in East Lothian
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after East Lothian’s provost was attacked while walking through Haddington at the weekend.
John McMillan was attacked near Ross Close in the East Lothian town, shortly before 3pm on Saturday, February 11. Although he was not badly injured, he was reportedly “shaken” by the incident.
Following an investigation, officers have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the assault. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, 11 February, 2023, we received a report of an assault near to Ross Close, Haddington. A 15-year-old boy has been charged and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”
McMillan, who is also a Labour councillor for Haddington, has confirmed that he was assaulted on Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the provost said: “As the matter is being investigated by the police it would not be appropriate to add anything further at this stage.”