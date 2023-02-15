A 15-year-old boy has been charged after East Lothian’s provost was attacked while walking through Haddington at the weekend.

John McMillan was attacked near Ross Close in the East Lothian town, shortly before 3pm on Saturday, February 11. Although he was not badly injured, he was reportedly “shaken” by the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an investigation, officers have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the assault. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, 11 February, 2023, we received a report of an assault near to Ross Close, Haddington. A 15-year-old boy has been charged and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”

Police in East Lothian have charged a teenage boy after an assault in Haddington.