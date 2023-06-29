The incident took place in the Northfield area of Tranent, during the evening on Sunday, June 25. Police were called to the scene, but no arrests were made immediately after the disturbance. Officers confirmed that no-one was seriously injured. Following an investigation into the incident, the 18-year-old boy was arrested by police, and later charged. Officers also seized an off-road motorcycle in connection to their enquiries. The boy is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, June 29.