East Lothian crime: Teenager arrested and charged after disturbance in Northfield area of Tranent

Teen due to appear at Edinburgh court after Tranent incident
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in East Lothian.

The incident took place in the Northfield area of Tranent, during the evening on Sunday, June 25. Police were called to the scene, but no arrests were made immediately after the disturbance. Officers confirmed that no-one was seriously injured. Following an investigation into the incident, the 18-year-old boy was arrested by police, and later charged. Officers also seized an off-road motorcycle in connection to their enquiries. The boy is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, June 29.

Constable Michael Donoghue said: “Violence and disorder in our communities will not be tolerated. Any incidents reported to us will be robustly pursued and anyone involved can expect to face the consequences of their actions.”

A teenage boy will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following a disturbance in the Northfield area of Tranent, East Lothian.
A teenage boy will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following a disturbance in the Northfield area of Tranent, East Lothian.