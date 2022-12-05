Thieves gained entry to the property in Erskine Road, Gullane, at some time between 9.30am on Thursday and 6pm on Friday, and made off with an RNA Captain gold medal, a Queen Adelaide gold medal and an item of golf memorabilia.

Officers from Police Scotland investigating the incident have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2940 of December 2.Detective Constable John Lumsden said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us to contact us. I would appeal to anyone who say anything suspicious or who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.”